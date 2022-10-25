|
|
|FLA
|UGA
No. 1 Georgia carries upper hand in matchup vs. Florida
Top-ranked Georgia will look to remain in national-championship form against reeling Florida when the rivals meet Saturday at Jacksonville, Fla.
The Bulldogs and Gators are coming off bye weeks while headed in opposite directions. Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) has passed every test on its schedule, while Florida (4-3, 1-3) has struggled in conference play under first-year coach Billy Napier.
Georgia is second nationally in scoring defense (9.1 points per game), fourth in rushing defense (83.4 yards per game), fifth in passing yards allowed (163.7 yards) and tied for eighth in scoring offense (41.7 points).
The Gators' weakness has been their defense, which has allowed opponents to average 185 yards rushing and 244.3 passing yards per game. Florida has allowed opponents to convert 52.6 percent of their third downs, which ranks 130th out of 131st FBS schools, just ahead of Colorado's 52.8 percent.
"We know why we've lost games," Napier said. "I think we know what winning football looks like. The games we lost we didn't deserve to win."
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 2,033 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception, leading an offense that is second in the country in yards per game (526.6).
Tight end Brock Bowers has 26 receptions for 393 yards with two touchdowns, while Ladd McConkey has 29 catches for 362 yards and a score. Kenny McIntosh has been a threat out of the backfield with 28 receptions for 270 yards, in addition to rushing for 248 yards and four scores on 53 carries.
The Bulldogs' Daijun Edwards is averaging 5.7 yards per carry, having rushed for 337 yards and five touchdowns on 59 carries.
Bennett, however, wasn't great in his start against Florida last year. He went 10-of-19 passing for 161 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in Georgia's 34-7 win, its fourth in the past five meetings between the teams.
But Bennett outplayed Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who will enter Saturday's game looking to atone for last year.
Richardson was benched after a disastrous two-plus minute stretch in which his three turnovers led to three touchdowns that made it 24-0 at the half following Nakobe Dean's 50-yard interception return for a touchdown in the final seconds.
Richardson finished 12-for-20 for 82 yards, with two interceptions and a lost fumble.
Richardson has shown growth this year. He has thrown for 1,367 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, in addition to rushing for 395 yards and six touchdowns on 56 carries for an average of 7.1 yards per attempt.
"From the start of the season, you watch every game in sequence and you say, man, this guy is growing and getting better," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "You have got to be careful with him. Some of the runs he's had have been better than some running backs have across the country."
Florida's Montrell Johnson is averaging 7.2 yards per carry while rushing for 425 yards and seven touchdowns on 59 attempts.
Xzavier Henderson, who has 27 catches for 252 yards and a score, is the lone Gator with more than 18 receptions. Justin Shorter has averaged 22.5 yards on his 18 receptions for 405 yards and two scores, while Ricky Pearsall has 16 catches for 303 yards and two touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|13
|Rushing
|0
|5
|Passing
|2
|8
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-8
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|79
|301
|Total Plays
|26
|41
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|4
|84
|Rush Attempts
|11
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.4
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|75
|217
|Comp. - Att.
|9-15
|13-23
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-28
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-46.3
|3-39.3
|Return Yards
|-17
|7
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--29
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|75
|PASS YDS
|217
|
|
|4
|RUSH YDS
|84
|
|
|79
|TOTAL YDS
|301
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|9/15
|75
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|4
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|4
|5
|0
|2
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|3
|-6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Shorter 4 WR
|J. Shorter
|4
|2
|46
|0
|41
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|3
|2
|19
|0
|16
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|2
|2
|10
|0
|12
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Burke 88 WR
|M. Burke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Zanders 18 TE
|D. Zanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|2
|2
|-7
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Marshall Jr. 3 CB
|J. Marshall Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 16 S
|T. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence II 22 S
|R. Torrence II
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 0 S
|T. Dean III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 2 LB
|A. Burney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Dexter Sr. 9 DL
|G. Dexter Sr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McClellan 7 DL
|C. McClellan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Watson 21 DL
|D. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 CB
|J. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Powell-Ryland Jr. 52 LB
|A. Powell-Ryland Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. James 6 LB
|S. James
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Umanmielen 33 DL
|P. Umanmielen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 27 S
|J. Perkins
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Boone 12 DL
|J. Boone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek 49 K
|A. Mihalek
|1/1
|52
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Crawshaw 26 P
|J. Crawshaw
|6
|46.3
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|2
|24.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|13/23
|217
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|7
|46
|1
|20
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|9
|32
|1
|11
|
B. Robinson 22 RB
|B. Robinson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|7
|4
|125
|1
|73
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|4
|3
|47
|0
|25
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|3
|2
|28
|0
|18
|
D. Bell 86 WR
|D. Bell
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 1 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dumas-Johnson 10 LB
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mondon Jr. 2 LB
|S. Mondon Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bullard 22 DB
|J. Bullard
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Ingram-Dawkins 93 DL
|T. Ingram-Dawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Logue 96 DL
|Z. Logue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lassiter 3 DB
|K. Lassiter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Starks 24 DB
|M. Starks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walthour 90 DL
|T. Walthour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 7 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 17 DB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ringo 5 DB
|K. Ringo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stackhouse 78 DL
|N. Stackhouse
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Thorson 92 P
|B. Thorson
|3
|39.3
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 46(1:02 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 46. Catch made by D.Bell at UGA 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 44.
|Punt
4 & 9 - FLA 16(1:09 - 2nd) J.Crawshaw punts 38 yards to UGA 46 Center-R.Underwood. Out of bounds.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - FLA 13(1:11 - 2nd) A.Richardson scrambles to FLA 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at FLA 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - FLA 11(1:22 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter J.Bullard at FLA 13.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 15(2:08 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 15. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 15. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon J.Bullard at FLA 11.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - UGA 49(2:16 - 2nd) B.Thorson punts 36 yards to FLA 15 Center-P.Walker. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UGA 49(2:21 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UGA 49(2:27 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 49(2:34 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for UGA.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 45(3:05 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at UGA 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 36(3:39 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 36. Catch made by D.Washington at UGA 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.James at UGA 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 36(3:43 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UGA 34(4:12 - 2nd) S.Bennett rushed to UGA 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Watson at UGA 36.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UGA 34(5:03 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.McClellan at UGA 34. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 25(5:28 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by V.Miller R.Torrence at UGA 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 25(5:35 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|Kickoff
|(5:35 - 2nd) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - FLA 42(5:39 - 2nd) A.Mihalek 52 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Underwood Holder-J.Crawshaw.
|+1 YD
3 & 12 - FLA 36(6:33 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to UGA 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at UGA 35.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - FLA 33(7:17 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to UGA 33. Catch made by X.Henderson at UGA 33. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at UGA 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 34(7:53 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to UGA 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at UGA 33.
|+41 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 25(8:20 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 25. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 23(8:42 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Ingram-Dawkins at FLA 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - UGA 33(8:55 - 2nd) B.Thorson punts 46 yards to FLA 21 Center-P.Walker. X.Henderson returned punt from the FLA 21. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at FLA 33. PENALTY on FLA-J.Fraziars Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UGA 33(9:01 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|-5 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 38(9:44 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 38. Catch made by K.McIntosh at UGA 38. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at UGA 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 34(10:18 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Cox J.Boone at UGA 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - FLA 25(10:29 - 2nd) J.Crawshaw punts 41 yards to UGA 34 Center-R.Underwood. Downed by T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - FLA 20(11:05 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 20. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at FLA 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 20(11:15 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 20(11:20 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Burke.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - FLA 13(11:40 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 13. Catch made by M.Johnson at FLA 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at FLA 20.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FLA 12(11:46 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Zanders.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 8(12:27 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at FLA 13.
|Kickoff
|(12:36 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 64 yards from UGA 35 to the FLA 1. T.Etienne returns the kickoff. Tackled by UGA at FLA 29. PENALTY on FLA-N.Keeter Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:36 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+73 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 27(12:48 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 27. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 27. Gain of 73 yards. B.Bowers for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 17(13:12 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 17. Catch made by K.Jackson at UGA 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at UGA 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 17(13:26 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - FLA 39(13:35 - 2nd) J.Crawshaw punts 44 yards to UGA 17 Center-R.Underwood. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FLA 39(13:44 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall. PENALTY on FLA-K.Eguakun Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - FLA 44(14:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on FLA-K.Eguakun False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 23 - FLA 28(14:45 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 31. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 31. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at FLA 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FLA 41(14:53 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson sacked at FLA 28 for -13 yards (C.Smith) PENALTY on FLA-A.Richardson Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 9 - UGA 31(15:00 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass INTERCEPTED at UGA 30. Intercepted by J.Perkins at UGA 30. Tackled by UGA at FLA 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 30(0:02 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Miller S.James at UGA 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - FLA 26(0:12 - 1st) J.Crawshaw punts 44 yards to UGA 30 Center-R.Underwood. Downed by FLA.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FLA 26(0:18 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 28(1:00 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Smith at FLA 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(1:30 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Smith at FLA 28.
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:30 - 1st) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 2(1:36 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to FLA End Zone for 2 yards. K.McIntosh for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UGA 2(2:17 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to FLA 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Burney R.Torrence at FLA 2.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 27(2:31 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to FLA 27. Catch made by D.Washington at FLA 27. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall R.Torrence at FLA 2.
|+20 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 47(3:15 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to FLA 27 for 20 yards. Tackled by A.Powell-Ryland at FLA 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 47(3:32 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to FLA 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Dean J.Marshall at FLA 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 44(4:09 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 44. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at UGA 44. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at UGA 47.
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 25(4:24 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 25. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at UGA 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 20(4:58 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at UGA 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - FLA 42(5:08 - 1st) J.Crawshaw punts 58 yards to UGA End Zone Center-FLA. Touchback.
|+12 YD
3 & 16 - FLA 30(5:52 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 30. Catch made by T.Etienne at FLA 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at FLA 42.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - FLA 35(6:10 - 1st) PENALTY on FLA-K.Eguakun False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - FLA 37(6:42 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 37. Catch made by T.Etienne at FLA 37. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at FLA 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 36(7:06 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by UGA at FLA 37.
|Kickoff
|(7:15 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 62 yards from UGA 35 to the FLA 3. T.Etienne returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bullard at FLA 36.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:15 - 1st) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 1(7:19 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to FLA End Zone for 1 yards. D.Edwards for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 11(7:32 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to FLA 11. Catch made by D.Bell at FLA 11. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at FLA 1.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 14(8:11 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to FLA 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter B.Cox at FLA 11.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 27(8:57 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to FLA 27. Catch made by D.Washington at FLA 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Dean V.Miller at FLA 14.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 33(9:09 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to FLA 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at FLA 27.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UGA 33(9:21 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to FLA 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Umanmielen at FLA 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 42(9:44 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to FLA 42. Catch made by B.Bowers at FLA 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at FLA 33.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 34(10:21 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 34. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 34. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at FLA 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - FLA 20(10:32 - 1st) J.Crawshaw punts 53 yards to UGA 27 Center-R.Underwood. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 27. Tackled by R.Underwood T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman at UGA 34.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FLA 20(10:39 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for K.Zipperer.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FLA 20(11:18 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Logue N.Stackhouse at FLA 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 16(11:44 - 1st) A.Richardson scrambles to FLA 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at FLA 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - UGA 48(11:50 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 36 yards to FLA 16 Center-P.Walker. Fair catch by X.Henderson.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UGA 48(11:58 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UGA 48(12:06 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 46(12:41 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at UGA 48.
|+18 YD
2 & 18 - UGA 28(13:31 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 28. Catch made by K.Jackson at UGA 28. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by FLA at UGA 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 25 - UGA 21(14:02 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at UGA 28.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - UGA 26(14:02 - 1st) PENALTY on UGA-W.McClendon False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 36(14:29 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 36 for yards. Tackled by V.Miller at UGA 36. PENALTY on UGA-T.Ratledge Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at UGA 36.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
-
CHARLO
RICE
49
23
4th 7:25 ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
21
4th 10:19 BTN
-
ODU
GAST
14
21
3rd 4:49 ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
6
10
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
3
21
2nd 1:02 CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
20
9
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
10
13
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
20
13
2nd 0:00
-
NWEST
IOWA
0
20
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
35
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
21
10
2nd 0:17 FS1
-
ROB
APLST
3
21
2nd 0:13 ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
24
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
3
13
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
14
13
2nd 1:11 ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
17
0
2nd 3:40 SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
14
3
2nd 7:15 ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
042.5 O/U
-25
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
0
054 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
0
045.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
0
074 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
048.5 O/U
+13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
061 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
0
055 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
0
065.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
USM
24
39
Final ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
21
22
Final ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
21
17
Final FS1
-
ECU
BYU
27
24
Final ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
34
42
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
41
27
Final SECN
-
BC
UCONN
3
13
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
16
41
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
27
9
Final ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
41
24
Final ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
44
31
Final FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
27
13
Final FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
27
42
Final ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
41
31
Final ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
27
24
Final ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
14
12
Final/4OT