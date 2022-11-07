|
|
|ECU
|CINCY
Cincinnati can extend home dominance vs. streaking East Carolina
East Carolina will look to extend its winning streak to four games and continue one of its best starts in school history when the Pirates visit two-time defending American Athletic Conference champion Cincinnati on Friday.
The Pirates improved to 6-3 for the first time since 2014 when Andrew Conrad made a 33-yard field goal as time expired in a 27-24 nonconference win at BYU on Oct. 28. The Pirates return to league play, where they are 3-2, against the Bearcats (7-2, 4-1), who are coming off a 20-10 win over Navy on Saturday.
Cincinnati is led by quarterback Ben Bryant, who has completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,358 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. Charles McClelland has rushed for 727 yards and six touchdowns.
Tyler Scott has 42 receptions for a team-high 686 yards and eight scores. Tre Tucker has 45 catches for 530 yards and a score.
East Carolina, which is seeking its best start since finishing the regular season 9-3 in 2013, has dropped four straight games to Cincinnati and 10 of the past 11 meetings.
The Bearcats have won a school-record 31 straight home games and East Carolina hasn't won there since 2001, when the teams were in Conference USA.
"We've got a quick turnaround for a team that is playing really, really well," Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. "I think they'll have 13 days off before they play us. We're excited about the opportunity."
The Pirates are led by Holton Ahlers, who has completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 2,632 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. Keaton Mitchell has powered the rushing attack with 863 yards and nine touchdowns.
Ahlers' favorite targets are Isaiah Winstead, who has 64 receptions for 871 yards and three touchdowns, and C.J. Johnson, who has 44 catches for 702 yards and eight touchdowns.
"I think Holton is playing the best ball of his career right now. I think so many of the guys surrounding him are playing the best ball of their careers," East Carolina coach Mike Houston said. "That's offensive line, receivers, running backs, tight ends -- there are so many guys gelling together."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|8
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|7
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|5-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|216
|213
|Total Plays
|32
|26
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|41
|39
|Rush Attempts
|13
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|175
|174
|Comp. - Att.
|13-19
|7-14
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|9.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.0
|1-43.0
|Return Yards
|2
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|175
|PASS YDS
|174
|
|
|41
|RUSH YDS
|39
|
|
|216
|TOTAL YDS
|213
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|13/19
|175
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|9
|29
|0
|24
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|3
|10
|0
|6
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|5
|4
|105
|1
|72
|
R. Jones 4 TE
|R. Jones
|4
|4
|32
|0
|14
|
I. Winstead 11 WR
|I. Winstead
|5
|3
|23
|0
|14
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Johnson 1 WR
|J. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Stephens 13 DL
|C. Stephens
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 5 S
|J. Wilson
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wood 32 S
|J. Wood
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Berry 34 LB
|M. Berry
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Smith 10 LB
|X. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 6 LB
|T. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stringer 7 S
|G. Stringer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Morris 90 DL
|E. Morris
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Wilk 9 S
|T. Wilk
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powell 0 CB
|J. Powell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 56 DL
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 11 LB
|J. Lewis
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Bates 40 LB
|C. Bates
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Conrad 95 K
|A. Conrad
|1/2
|47
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Larsen 1 P
|L. Larsen
|3
|45.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
G. Wilson 42 CB
|G. Wilson
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|7/14
|174
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|6
|31
|0
|17
|
C. Kiner 2 RB
|C. Kiner
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|3
|-17
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|5
|2
|79
|1
|76
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|2
|1
|55
|1
|55
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
W. Pauling 19 WR
|W. Pauling
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ward 15 CB
|T. Ward
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pace 20 LB
|D. Pace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Threats 10 S
|B. Threats
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pace Jr. 0 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheppard 5 S
|J. Sheppard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Anderson Jr. 11 CB
|S. Anderson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Pauling 19 WR
|W. Pauling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Phillips 97 DL
|E. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hardaway 6 DB
|J. Hardaway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Corleone 58 DL
|D. Corleone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 18 DL
|J. Briggs
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 7 LB
|J. Thomas
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wodtly 34 DL
|J. Wodtly
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Huber 2 LB
|W. Huber
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Coe 40 K
|R. Coe
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|2
|58.0
|100
|1
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 21(2:45 - 2nd) B.Bryant scrambles to ECU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 19.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 32(3:12 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to ECU 32. Catch made by J.Thompson at ECU 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; C.Bates at ECU 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 37(3:56 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to ECU 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; J.Wilson at ECU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(4:02 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - CINCY 48(4:33 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to ECU 48. Catch made by J.Whyle at ECU 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Berry at ECU 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 49(5:21 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to ECU 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer; J.Wilson at ECU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(5:28 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(5:59 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 49 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; M.Berry at CIN 49.
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 2nd) O.Daffer kicks 41 yards from ECU 35 to the CIN 24. R.Montgomery returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Revel; C.Bates at CIN 32.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 2nd) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|+72 YD
3 & 7 - CINCY 28(6:17 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 28. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 28. Gain of 72 yards. C.Johnson for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CIN-J.Hardaway Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - CINCY 33(6:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on ECU-R.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 31(7:02 - 2nd) H.Ahlers scrambles to ECU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Phillips at ECU 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(7:34 - 2nd) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs; D.Pace at ECU 31.
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - CINCY 35(7:55 - 2nd) L.Larsen punts 41 yards to CIN 24 Center-A.Harper. Downed by J.Hatfield.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CINCY 35(8:00 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - CINCY 29(8:32 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 29. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 29. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hicks; T.Van Fossen at ECU 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(9:08 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at ECU 29.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 25 - ECU 31(9:16 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass INTERCEPTED at ECU 30. Intercepted by J.Wilson at ECU 30. Tackled by W.Pauling at ECU 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 46(9:31 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 46. Catch made by C.Kiner at CIN 46. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Powell at ECU 47. PENALTY on CIN-L.Metz Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 27(9:46 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 46 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at CIN 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 27(9:50 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - CINCY 30(10:03 - 2nd) L.Larsen punts 43 yards to CIN 27 Center-A.Harper. Downed by S.Revel.
|+12 YD
3 & 17 - CINCY 18(10:22 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 18. Catch made by M.Gunn at ECU 18. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sheppard; J.Thomas at ECU 30.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - CINCY 28(10:49 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 28. Catch made by K.Mitchell at ECU 28. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hicks at CIN 49. PENALTY on ECU-I.Foote Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(11:28 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Threats; J.Wodtly at ECU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(11:34 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:34 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|+55 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 45(11:44 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 45. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 45. Gain of 55 yards. T.Tucker for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ECU 45(11:51 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 40(12:21 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Bates; T.Wilk at CIN 45.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - ECU 29(12:42 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 29. Catch made by L.Taylor at CIN 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Berry; C.Bates at CIN 40.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ECU 29(12:46 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for L.Taylor.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 28(13:18 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; T.Jackson at CIN 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 13 - CINCY 35(13:23 - 2nd) A.Conrad 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-A.Harper Holder-L.Larsen.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - CINCY 23(13:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on ECU-N.Strother False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - CINCY 25(14:18 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by I.Winstead at CIN 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard at CIN 23.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(14:55 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to CIN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at CIN 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(15:00 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Hatfield.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 39(0:07 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to CIN 39. Catch made by R.Jones at CIN 39. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; T.Van Fossen at CIN 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(0:44 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to CIN 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen; E.Phillips at CIN 39.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 47(1:13 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 47. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 47. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Pace at CIN 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(1:19 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 40(1:47 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 40. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 40. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Threats at ECU 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(2:21 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; W.Huber at ECU 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(2:51 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Ward at ECU 36.
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 50 yards from CIN 35 to the ECU 15. G.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Dingle; J.Dingle at ECU 25.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - ECU 37(3:19 - 1st) A.Conrad 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Harper Holder-L.Larsen.
|+6 YD
3 & 21 - ECU 35(4:15 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to CIN 35. Catch made by C.Johnson at CIN 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Ward; J.Thomas at CIN 29.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - ECU 25(4:44 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by J.Hatfield at CIN 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by A.Bush at CIN 12. PENALTY on ECU-J.Redd Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - ECU 21(5:21 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to CIN 25 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at CIN 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 24(6:02 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to CIN 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone at CIN 21.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - ECU 40(6:20 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to CIN 40. Catch made by C.Johnson at CIN 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Ward at CIN 24.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 40(7:02 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to CIN 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at CIN 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 40(7:08 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 36(7:39 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to CIN 40 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Pace at CIN 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 35(8:12 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 35. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Anderson at ECU 36.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 24(8:45 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 24. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at ECU 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 23(9:22 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; J.Briggs at ECU 24.
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 20 to the ECU 15. J.Hatfield returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Bumphis at ECU 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CINCY 9(9:37 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN End Zone for -9 yards (J.Lewis; E.Morris) SAFETY.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 8(10:09 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; C.Stephens at CIN 9.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - ECU 41(10:18 - 1st) L.Larsen punts 51 yards to CIN 8 Center-A.Harper. Out of bounds.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - ECU 38(11:01 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 38. Catch made by J.Hatfield at ECU 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at ECU 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 35(11:37 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at ECU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 35(11:41 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - CINCY 24(11:51 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 43 yards to ECU 33 Center-C.Pfeiffer. M.Fleming returned punt from the ECU 33. Tackled by CIN at ECU 35.
|Sack
3 & 5 - CINCY 34(12:34 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN 24 for -10 yards (C.Stephens)
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 32(13:16 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; J.Wood at CIN 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(13:47 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 29. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at CIN 32.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - CINCY 22(14:10 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 22. Catch made by J.Whyle at CIN 22. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Wilson at CIN 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 19(14:49 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Powell; X.Smith at CIN 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 19(14:54 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) O.Daffer kicks 62 yards from ECU 35 to the CIN 3. J.Thompson returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.McKinstry; S.Revel at CIN 19.
