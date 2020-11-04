|
|
|UCLA
|COLO
UCLA opens against Colorado, ex-Bruins coach Dorrell
UCLA opens against Colorado, ex-Bruins coach Dorrell
A Pac-12 season that was in doubt of being played at all finally gets underway for UCLA and Colorado on Saturday night in Boulder, Colo.
The Bruins hold a stability advantage with Chip Kelly returning as the head coach, while the Buffaloes have their third head coach in the last three years. Mike McIntyre was let go after a disappointing 2018 season and Mel Tucker was hired away by Michigan State after just one season with the Buffaloes.
Now it is Karl Dorrell, a former UCLA head coach, leading the CU program. He is going into the season somewhat blind after the pandemic forced the cancellation of spring practice and there were no non-conference games to work out the kinks.
Dorrell played for the Bruins in the 1980s and was the coach from 2003-07, going 35-27 before being fired, and he downplayed the meaning of playing against his alma mater and former team.
"It's been a while, 13 years I guess, since I was on that sideline," Dorrell said last week. "So I would say no special significance."
One of his most important decisions early was naming a starting quarterback, and he is going with senior Sam Noyer. Noyer was switched from quarterback to safety last year by Tucker and entered into the transfer portal last winter before coming back to Colorado.
He won the starting job over Tyler Lytle.
"We had three weeks to make a decision without any spring practice and you feel like you're missing a period of time to do a complete evaluation," Dorrell said. "But the season's upon us and Sam, we felt that operationally, he is just a little bit better at this point in time."
The Bruins, on the other hand, return an experienced starter at quarterback in Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The junior threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-14 win over the Buffs last year but overall he struggled with turnovers in 2019, throwing 12 interceptions and losing seven fumbles.
Thompson-Robinson will be under center on Saturday night and he has three returning wide receivers and a returning running back to work with.
"Everybody knows exactly what they're doing on exactly every play," Thompson-Robinson said. "So I expect to get off to a fast start, I expect everybody to move off the ball a lot faster and get to their spots a lot faster and I think that will turn everything around."
The mystery for UCLA is what to expect from CU. The Buffaloes retained their offensive and defensive coordinators but Kelly doesn't know how each unit will attack his team.
"It's just the unknown," Kelly said Monday morning in a conference call with the media. "How much does their offense change? I know their coordinators have stayed the same, but how much does their offense and defense change and the impact schematically Karl will have in those areas. There's some unknown there."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
EMICH
KENTST
0
066.5 O/U
-4
Wed 6:00pm ESP+
-
WMICH
AKRON
0
052.5 O/U
+20.5
Wed 6:00pm ESP3
-
OHIO
CMICH
0
055 O/U
+3
Wed 7:00pm ESPN
-
BUFF
NILL
0
052 O/U
+14
Wed 7:00pm ESP2
-
BALLST
MIAOH
0
055.5 O/U
-1
Wed 7:00pm CBSSN
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
0
062.5 O/U
-24
Wed 8:00pm ESPU
-
UTAHST
NEVADA
0
056 O/U
-15.5
Thu 7:00pm FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
0
052.5 O/U
+3.5
Thu 9:00pm CBSSN
-
11MIAMI
NCST
0
059 O/U
+10.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
047.5 O/U
-9
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
9BYU
21BOISE
0
060 O/U
+3
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
057 O/U
+11.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
SFLA
MEMP
0
064.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
22TEXAS
0
055.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
TULANE
ECU
0
060.5 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
18SMU
TEMPLE
0
062 O/U
+18
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
DUKE
0
064 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
25LIB
VATECH
0
067.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
23MICH
13IND
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
ARIZST
20USC
0
058 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MICHST
IOWA
0
046 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
ARKST
LALAF
0
066 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
NEB
NWEST
0
055 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TROY
GAS
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BC
CUSE
0
052.5 O/U
+14
Sat 2:00pm
-
UMASS
16MRSHL
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
056.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
USM
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
VANDY
MISSST
0
046 O/U
-19.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
TXTECH
TCU
0
061.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TXSA
RICE
0
046.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MINN
ILL
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MD
PSU
0
063 O/U
-25
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
ARIZ
UTAH
0
058.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
058 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
HOU
6CINCY
0
055 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
8FLA
5UGA
0
052.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
KANSAS
19OKLA
0
063 O/U
-38
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
065.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
PITT
FSU
0
050.5 O/U
-2
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
14OKLAST
KSTATE
0
046 O/U
+12.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
FAU
0
040 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm
-
7TXAM
SC
0
058.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UCLA
COLO
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
071.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
17IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
TENN
ARK
0
052.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
STNFRD
12OREG
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
064.5 O/U
-38
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
1CLEM
4ND
0
051.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
067.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
SALA
15CSTCAR
0
055.5 O/U
-18
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
065.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WASH
CAL
0
043 O/U
-1.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
NMEX
HAWAII
0
062.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
FIU
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
PURDUE
10WISC
0
0
ABC