|
|
|UNC
|DUKE
North Carolina looks to bounce back vs. rival Duke
North Carolina needs another get-well outing after a second loss to an unranked team.
But that attempt at a bounce-back performance comes against rival Duke on Saturday afternoon at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
The host Blue Devils insist they're revived after a week off before their convincing nonconference victory Saturday against Charlotte, so they'll try do their part at raising the stakes when the Tar Heels arrive.
"We can continue to grow off this," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. "Really an exciting time. ... Both games we've won, we started quickly. Every little detail is going to matter."
North Carolina's losses have been marked by first-half deficits. The Tar Heels rallied both times, but the outcomes were three-point setbacks.
"For some reason, when we lose we dig ourselves a hole in the second quarter and then have to fight back out of it in the third and fourth quarter," North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. "We've got to quit doing that."
For the second time this year, North Carolina comes off a narrow loss with its next game against a neighboring rival. Last month, the response was a dominating victory over then-nationally ranked North Carolina State.
Following the 44-41 loss Saturday night at Virginia, the Tar Heels (4-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) are out of the national rankings for the first time this season.
This is the second season since Brown returned to coach the Tar Heels. They're 3-5 in road games under Brown.
"So we've got to play much better on the road," he said. "We've talked about that (and) we've got another one coming up this weekend."
A year ago, Duke drove into range for a potential game-winning touchdown. Instead, Tar Heels linebacker Chazz Surratt's interception at the goal line on a Duke trick play thwarted the threat in a stunning development that allowed North Carolina to hang on for a 20-17 home victory.
The Tar Heels snapped Duke's three-game winning streak in the series and regained possession of the Victory Bell, which the winning team keeps until the next meeting determines ownership.
"It's intense, it's extremely intense," Cutcliffe said. "It's more than bragging rights. ... a huge, huge challenge, but it's extremely important."
The Blue Devils (2-5, 1-5) have expressed the desire to win the Victory Bell.
"I've been fortunate to be a part of some good rivalries," said Duke quarterback Chase Brice, a transfer from Clemson. "You don't like anybody in the state, honestly. ... Winning is not easy no matter who you're playing in college football."
The Tar Heels say they'll be ready.
"We know they're going to come out hot because of the rivalry, just like NC State did," North Carolina linebacker Tomon Fox said. "But we have to stay to ourselves, stay true to what we do and we'll be OK."
North Carolina has allowed more than 200 rushing yards in both its losses.
Duke running backs Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant each have eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark in two of the past three games - both Duke victories.
"They can run the ball well and we haven't stopped the run," Brown said. "They can block punts and we've had blocked punts. They've got to really good pass rushers and we've had trouble protecting the passer. So we've got our hands full."
Brown bemoaned the lack of time of possession for the Tar Heels in the Virginia game. But Duke took a different route in trouncing Charlotte, holding possession for only 17 minutes, 33 seconds, utilizing quick strikes and ideal field possession that reduced its number of snaps. Charlotte had possession for more than 42 minutes.
Sophomore quarterback Sam Howell of North Carolina threw for a career-high 443 yards to go with four touchdown passes in the Virginia game. He was named the ACC Quarterback of the Week despite the setback.
North Carolina receiver Beau Corrales will miss another game with an injury.
North Carolina leads the series 62-40-4.
Per coronavirus-related restrictions, no fans will be in attendance.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carter
|M. Carter
|83
|648
|3
|0
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|95
|616
|11
|0
|
J. Henderson
|J. Henderson
|6
|22
|0
|0
|
B. Brooks
|B. Brooks
|2
|21
|0
|0
|
S. Howell
|S. Howell
|49
|17
|1
|0
|
E. Green
|E. Green
|3
|10
|0
|0
|
D. Jones
|D. Jones
|2
|7
|0
|0
|
J. Criswell
|J. Criswell
|2
|7
|0
|0
|
D. Newsome
|D. Newsome
|1
|6
|1
|0
|
J. Ruder
|J. Ruder
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brown
|D. Brown
|35
|641
|6
|0
|
B. Corrales
|B. Corrales
|13
|238
|1
|0
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|11
|210
|2
|0
|
D. Newsome
|D. Newsome
|18
|209
|1
|0
|
K. Brown
|K. Brown
|8
|170
|2
|0
|
G. Walston
|G. Walston
|8
|133
|1
|0
|
M. Carter
|M. Carter
|14
|128
|0
|0
|
E. Simmons
|E. Simmons
|8
|86
|0
|0
|
J. Downs
|J. Downs
|2
|18
|1
|0
|
R. Groves
|R. Groves
|1
|13
|0
|0
|
J. Henderson
|J. Henderson
|1
|8
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Surratt
|C. Surratt
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Chapman
|D. Chapman
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Roseman-Sinclair
|C. Roseman-Sinclair
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Gemmel
|J. Gemmel
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Morrison
|T. Morrison
|0-0
|0
|1
|
G. Biggers
|G. Biggers
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Atkins
|G. Atkins
|6/11
|0
|28/28
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice
|C. Brice
|135/246
|1559
|7
|11
|
C. Katrenick
|C. Katrenick
|2/3
|40
|0
|0
|
G. Holmberg
|G. Holmberg
|3/4
|33
|0
|1
|
J. Calhoun
|J. Calhoun
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson
|D. Jackson
|119
|547
|4
|0
|
M. Durant
|M. Durant
|71
|460
|5
|0
|
J. Waters
|J. Waters
|9
|94
|1
|0
|
C. Brice
|C. Brice
|58
|92
|1
|0
|
E. Pancol
|E. Pancol
|1
|4
|0
|0
|
C. Katrenick
|C. Katrenick
|3
|-6
|0
|0
|
G. Holmberg
|G. Holmberg
|10
|-15
|1
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bobo
|J. Bobo
|22
|260
|1
|0
|
N. Gray
|N. Gray
|25
|244
|2
|0
|
J. Garner
|J. Garner
|11
|238
|1
|0
|
J. Calhoun
|J. Calhoun
|20
|215
|2
|0
|
E. Pancol
|E. Pancol
|12
|142
|0
|0
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|12
|141
|0
|0
|
J. Marwede
|J. Marwede
|8
|114
|1
|0
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|7
|96
|0
|0
|
D. Harding Jr.
|D. Harding Jr.
|7
|90
|0
|0
|
M. Bowen-Sims
|M. Bowen-Sims
|3
|36
|0
|0
|
M. Durant
|M. Durant
|4
|30
|0
|0
|
J. Robertson
|J. Robertson
|2
|17
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson
|D. Jackson
|6
|16
|0
|0
|
J. Waters
|J. Waters
|1
|-7
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Johnson
|L. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Shelton II
|R. Shelton II
|0-0
|0
|1
|
L. Young IV
|L. Young IV
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Lewis
|J. Lewis
|0-0
|0
|2
|
M. Gilbert
|M. Gilbert
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ham
|C. Ham
|11/13
|0
|18/20
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
EMICH
KENTST
0
066.5 O/U
-4
Wed 6:00pm ESP+
-
WMICH
AKRON
0
052.5 O/U
+20.5
Wed 6:00pm ESP3
-
OHIO
CMICH
0
055 O/U
+3
Wed 7:00pm ESPN
-
BUFF
NILL
0
052 O/U
+14
Wed 7:00pm ESP2
-
BALLST
MIAOH
0
055.5 O/U
-1
Wed 7:00pm CBSSN
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
0
062.5 O/U
-24
Wed 8:00pm ESPU
-
UTAHST
NEVADA
0
056 O/U
-15.5
Thu 7:00pm FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
0
052.5 O/U
+3.5
Thu 9:00pm CBSSN
-
11MIAMI
NCST
0
059 O/U
+10.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
047.5 O/U
-9
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
9BYU
21BOISE
0
060 O/U
+3
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
057 O/U
+11.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
SFLA
MEMP
0
064.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
22TEXAS
0
055.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
TULANE
ECU
0
060.5 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
18SMU
TEMPLE
0
062 O/U
+18
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
DUKE
0
064 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
25LIB
VATECH
0
067.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
23MICH
13IND
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
ARIZST
20USC
0
058 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MICHST
IOWA
0
046 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
ARKST
LALAF
0
066 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
NEB
NWEST
0
055 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TROY
GAS
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BC
CUSE
0
052.5 O/U
+14
Sat 2:00pm
-
UMASS
16MRSHL
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
056.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
USM
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
VANDY
MISSST
0
046 O/U
-19.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
TXTECH
TCU
0
061.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TXSA
RICE
0
046.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MINN
ILL
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MD
PSU
0
063 O/U
-25
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
ARIZ
UTAH
0
058.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
058 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
HOU
6CINCY
0
055 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
8FLA
5UGA
0
052.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
KANSAS
19OKLA
0
063 O/U
-38
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
065.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
PITT
FSU
0
050.5 O/U
-2
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
14OKLAST
KSTATE
0
046 O/U
+12.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
FAU
0
040 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm
-
7TXAM
SC
0
058.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UCLA
COLO
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
071.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
17IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
TENN
ARK
0
052.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
STNFRD
12OREG
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
064.5 O/U
-38
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
1CLEM
4ND
0
051.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
067.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
SALA
15CSTCAR
0
055.5 O/U
-18
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
065.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WASH
CAL
0
043 O/U
-1.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
NMEX
HAWAII
0
062.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
FIU
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
PURDUE
10WISC
0
0
ABC