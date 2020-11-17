|
|
|KSTATE
|IOWAST
No. 17 Iowa State in key clash with Kansas State
In a year that defines uncertainty, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman finds himself in a strange situation, even by today's standards.
Kansas State intends to head to Ames, Iowa, on Saturday to face No. 17 Iowa State as both teams hold on to hope of appearing in the Big 12 title game. But Klieman and the Wildcats are not sure they will have enough players to make the trip.
"We don't have enough (healthy) guys to shift around," Klieman said. "That's probably our issue. We're (practicing) with the guys that we have, just knocking on wood that we can get through Wednesday's tests, and Friday's tests.
"We're not the only ones in the country dealing with this. We're just down so many guys in certain spots that we can't even move people. So I'm just knocking on wood that we get good results the rest of this week."
Kansas State (4-3, 4-2 Big 12) has lost its last two games since reaching No. 16 in the polls. They lost 37-10 at West Virginia before falling 20-18 against No. 14 Oklahoma State at home prior to last weekend's bye.
A win keeps K-State's title hopes very much alive. The Wildcats would hold the tiebreaker over the Cyclones and Oklahoma, with whom they are currently tied for third place. They still have to play Texas, which also has two conference losses.
A loss to the Cyclones, however, puts a serious dent in the Wildcats' chances.
Iowa State (5-2, 5-1) controls its own destiny. The Cyclones have just one league loss, to Oklahoma State, and even a setback Saturday would still have them tied for the second spot.
The Cyclones don't have the COVID-19 issues that K-State does.
"Right now we're 100 percent healthy," coach Matt Campbell said. "Is it a concern (that the game won't be played)? Absolutely. It's not just now. It's literally been this way for the whole season."
The Cyclones have their eyes set on the Big 12 title game, but Campbell won't allow himself to look past the Wildcats.
"For me, the starting point is that attitude, the effort, the intensity that continues to reside as a fabric of what makes Kansas State such a great football program," Campbell said. "Then you supply that with some really good football players, on offense and defense and the success they've had on special teams. It's exactly what you'd expect from a K-State team. I'm really impressed with this team."
Iowa State is third in the Big 12 in scoring offense and fourth in scoring defense and has the Wildcats' full attention.
"That's a veteran club that's playing at a really high level," he said. "They have talent on both offense and defense. They play really well at home. We have to come up with a good game plan and play error-free, disciplined football."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|217.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|222.9
|
|
|132.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|200.3
|
|
|349
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|423.1
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Howard
|W. Howard
|62/114
|884
|5
|5
|
S. Thompson
|S. Thompson
|40/64
|626
|4
|0
|
N. Ast
|N. Ast
|1/4
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn
|D. Vaughn
|87
|381
|4
|0
|
W. Howard
|W. Howard
|46
|232
|2
|0
|
H. Trotter
|H. Trotter
|54
|177
|3
|0
|
K. Mozee
|K. Mozee
|7
|39
|0
|0
|
S. Thompson
|S. Thompson
|19
|38
|3
|0
|
C. Taylor
|C. Taylor
|1
|20
|0
|0
|
P. Brooks
|P. Brooks
|4
|18
|0
|0
|
T. Burns
|T. Burns
|8
|18
|0
|0
|
J. Wright
|J. Wright
|6
|17
|0
|0
|
K. Garber
|K. Garber
|1
|4
|0
|0
|
M. Knowles
|M. Knowles
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
J. Youngblood
|J. Youngblood
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
J. Blumer
|J. Blumer
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
S. Porter
|S. Porter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
N. Ast
|N. Ast
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn
|D. Vaughn
|16
|366
|1
|0
|
B. Moore
|B. Moore
|19
|271
|3
|0
|
C. Taylor
|C. Taylor
|17
|256
|1
|0
|
S. Wheeler
|S. Wheeler
|7
|134
|1
|0
|
P. Brooks
|P. Brooks
|12
|131
|2
|0
|
M. Knowles
|M. Knowles
|6
|93
|1
|0
|
J. Dineen
|J. Dineen
|7
|78
|0
|0
|
K. Mozee
|K. Mozee
|1
|78
|0
|0
|
D. Render
|D. Render
|5
|52
|0
|0
|
H. Trotter
|H. Trotter
|4
|16
|0
|0
|
N. Lenners
|N. Lenners
|2
|11
|0
|0
|
K. Garber
|K. Garber
|1
|9
|0
|0
|
W. Gill
|W. Gill
|3
|9
|0
|0
|
M. Barta
|M. Barta
|1
|8
|0
|0
|
T. Burns
|T. Burns
|2
|7
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Jones II
|W. Jones II
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Parker
|A. Parker
|0-0
|0
|1
|
E. Sullivan
|E. Sullivan
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. McPherson
|J. McPherson
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. Gardner
|J. Gardner
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Lynch
|B. Lynch
|10/14
|0
|22/22
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy
|B. Purdy
|135/217
|1477
|10
|6
|
H. Dekkers
|H. Dekkers
|2/2
|55
|1
|0
|
D. Soehner
|D. Soehner
|1/1
|28
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hall
|B. Hall
|165
|1034
|13
|0
|
B. Purdy
|B. Purdy
|48
|194
|3
|0
|
K. Nwangwu
|K. Nwangwu
|25
|179
|3
|0
|
J. Lang Jr.
|J. Lang Jr.
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
J. Brock
|J. Brock
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson
|X. Hutchinson
|35
|407
|3
|0
|
C. Kolar
|C. Kolar
|23
|264
|3
|0
|
L. Akers
|L. Akers
|14
|216
|0
|0
|
C. Allen
|C. Allen
|13
|173
|2
|0
|
B. Hall
|B. Hall
|15
|88
|1
|0
|
J. Scates
|J. Scates
|4
|81
|1
|0
|
D. Soehner
|D. Soehner
|8
|79
|0
|0
|
S. Shaw Jr.
|S. Shaw Jr.
|8
|71
|0
|0
|
T. Milton
|T. Milton
|4
|60
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson
|D. Jackson
|5
|28
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson Jr.
|D. Wilson Jr.
|2
|27
|1
|0
|
E. Dean
|E. Dean
|1
|25
|0
|0
|
K. Nwangwu
|K. Nwangwu
|3
|22
|0
|0
|
J. Lang Jr.
|J. Lang Jr.
|3
|19
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Kyle
|T. Kyle
|0-0
|0
|1
|
L. White IV
|L. White IV
|0-0
|0
|1
|
I. Young
|I. Young
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Rose
|M. Rose
|0-0
|0
|3
|
G. Eisworth II
|G. Eisworth II
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley
|C. Assalley
|7/10
|0
|27/29
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
24
30
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
054.5 O/U
-19.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
0
060 O/U
-1.5
Fri 7:30pm BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
0
051 O/U
-33
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
055.5 O/U
-9.5
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
ILL
NEB
0
059 O/U
-16
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
064 O/U
+35.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
9IND
3OHIOST
0
066.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
SFA
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
068 O/U
+6
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
0
048 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
LSU
ARK
0
063.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
6FLA
VANDY
0
068 O/U
+31.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
GAS
ARMY
0
040 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
ECU
TEMPLE
0
057.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
NTEXAS
0
063 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
0
043.5 O/U
-7
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
0
052 O/U
+10
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
8BYU
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
MTSU
TROY
0
059.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWA
PSU
0
046.5 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
GAST
SALA
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
CAL
OREGST
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
10WISC
19NWEST
0
044 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
UCLA
11OREG
0
064 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
7CINCY
UCF
0
064.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
046.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
VATECH
PITT
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
UK
1BAMA
0
058 O/U
-30
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ABIL
UVA
0
061.5 O/U
-39.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
TENN
23AUBURN
0
050.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
SC
0
056.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MISSST
13UGA
0
044.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MICH
RUT
0
053.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
21LIB
NCST
0
065 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
053 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
062 O/U
-5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
20USC
UTAH
0
057.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
057 O/U
+14
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2