|
|
|LSU
|ARK
LSU returns to field vs. Arkansas after postponement
LSU and Arkansas will be looking to feel whole again when they meet in an SEC clash on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.
The Tigers (2-3) hope to have a group of players back from issues related to COVID-19 this week. The Razorbacks (3-4) hope to have their head coach back, recovered from his own bout with the virus.
LSU hasn't played since a 48-11 loss at Auburn on Halloween. The Tigers had a scheduled open date the following week, then their game against No. 1 Alabama was postponed last week because a handful of Tigers tested positive and numerous others were forced to quarantine.
Coach Ed Orgeron said he hopes to have most, if not all, of the quarantined players back this week.
"Obviously this thing is very fluid, can change every day," he cautioned. "We'll have to ease them back in. We're going to have to limit their reps in the game."
The extended break between games hasn't been sufficient for LSU quarterback Myles Brennan to return from an abdominal injury. He hasn't played since sustaining the injury against Missouri on Oct. 10 and might not play again this season.
TJ Finley is 1-1 as the starter in Brennan's absence, and fellow freshman Max Johnson also has played.
Finley was nearly flawless in his first start, a 52-24 victory against South Carolina, but turned the ball over three times before being benched against Auburn.
"He has to make smart decisions, which he did the first game," Orgeron said. "The second game he didn't. You can't go on the road and turn over the football. It's not all on him. It's on the play-calling, keep it simple for him. It's on the other players surrounding playing better. It's about the offensive line protection. It's about everybody."
Arkansas gave up nearly 600 yards in a 63-35 loss at No. 6 Florida last week, the worst defensive performance of the season by the Razorbacks, who lead the SEC in interceptions with 13 and entered the Florida game with the No. 2 pass defense in the conference.
"Our defense has played really well (overall)," linebacker Grant Morgan said. "We had a bad game. We've just got to get better, and confidence is not going to be a problem for us."
Arkansas learned early last week that first-year coach Sam Pittman would be unable to join the team at Florida after his positive test, though Pittman continued to help prepare the team remotely.
Defensive coordinator and former Missouri head coach Barry Odom led the team in Pittman's absence.
"Everyone has bumps in the road," Morgan said. "We can't let (the loss to Florida) affect another game."
The earliest Pittman could be cleared to rejoin the team is Wednesday. Odom said the defense and all of the Razorbacks will put the Florida loss behind them quickly.
"We'll regroup," Odom said. "We've got an opportunity to continue to build what we're trying to do defensively. We'll be defined by how we respond to this."
The Razorbacks were 2-10 and 0-8 in the SEC last season, but they have been much improved under Pittman, a former associate head coach and offensive line coach at Georgia.
Arkansas has defeated Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee. The Razorbacks have lost to three ranked teams: Georgia, Texas A&M and Auburn.
"The players are doing and listening to what we're asking them to do," Odom said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|338.4
|AVG PASS YDS
|240.1
|
|
|119.6
|AVG RUSH YDS
|148.1
|
|
|458
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|388.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Brennan
|M. Brennan
|79/131
|1112
|11
|3
|
T. Finley
|T. Finley
|30/45
|408
|2
|3
|
M. Johnson
|M. Johnson
|15/24
|172
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Emery Jr.
|J. Emery Jr.
|48
|246
|2
|0
|
T. Davis-Price
|T. Davis-Price
|53
|245
|2
|0
|
C. Curry
|C. Curry
|20
|72
|0
|0
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|8
|30
|0
|0
|
M. Johnson
|M. Johnson
|9
|24
|0
|0
|
T. Finley
|T. Finley
|13
|22
|1
|0
|
M. Brennan
|M. Brennan
|17
|-36
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Marshall Jr.
|T. Marshall Jr.
|31
|540
|9
|0
|
A. Gilbert
|A. Gilbert
|22
|259
|2
|0
|
J. Jenkins
|J. Jenkins
|13
|234
|0
|0
|
K. Boutte
|K. Boutte
|12
|168
|1
|0
|
R. McMath
|R. McMath
|11
|147
|0
|0
|
J. Kirklin
|J. Kirklin
|9
|129
|2
|0
|
K. Moore
|K. Moore
|8
|70
|0
|0
|
J. Emery Jr.
|J. Emery Jr.
|8
|51
|0
|0
|
T. Palmer
|T. Palmer
|3
|39
|0
|0
|
T. Davis-Price
|T. Davis-Price
|4
|30
|0
|0
|
C. Curry
|C. Curry
|1
|10
|0
|0
|
T. Carter
|T. Carter
|1
|9
|0
|0
|
A. Adams
|A. Adams
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Ricks
|E. Ricks
|0-0
|0
|3
|
T. Harris Jr.
|T. Harris Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Cox
|J. Cox
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York
|C. York
|8/10
|0
|21/21
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Franks
|F. Franks
|138/202
|1678
|16
|3
|
K. Jefferson
|K. Jefferson
|1/2
|3
|0
|0
|
D. Warren
|D. Warren
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Burks
|T. Burks
|0/2
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith
|T. Smith
|78
|441
|1
|0
|
R. Boyd
|R. Boyd
|82
|309
|3
|0
|
F. Franks
|F. Franks
|78
|186
|0
|0
|
T. Burks
|T. Burks
|11
|57
|0
|0
|
D. Warren
|D. Warren
|4
|35
|0
|0
|
K. Jefferson
|K. Jefferson
|9
|24
|1
|0
|
A. Spivey
|A. Spivey
|4
|11
|0
|0
|
M. Hornsby
|M. Hornsby
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|
T. Hammonds
|T. Hammonds
|2
|-5
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Burks
|T. Burks
|34
|508
|5
|0
|
M. Woods
|M. Woods
|23
|413
|4
|0
|
D. Warren
|D. Warren
|15
|278
|3
|0
|
B. Kern
|B. Kern
|15
|163
|1
|0
|
T. Smith
|T. Smith
|18
|115
|1
|0
|
H. Henry
|H. Henry
|15
|91
|1
|0
|
T. Morris
|T. Morris
|5
|47
|1
|0
|
T. Knox
|T. Knox
|4
|33
|0
|0
|
R. Boyd
|R. Boyd
|10
|33
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Morgan
|G. Morgan
|0-0
|0
|1
|
E. Gregory
|E. Gregory
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Brown
|M. Brown
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Foucha
|J. Foucha
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. Catalon
|J. Catalon
|0-0
|0
|3
|
H. Clark
|H. Clark
|0-0
|0
|3
|
G. Brooks Jr.
|G. Brooks Jr.
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Reed
|A. Reed
|6/9
|0
|20/20
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
24
30
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
054.5 O/U
-19.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
0
060 O/U
-1.5
Fri 7:30pm BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
0
051 O/U
-33
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
055.5 O/U
-9.5
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
ILL
NEB
0
059 O/U
-16
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
064 O/U
+35.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
9IND
3OHIOST
0
066.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
SFA
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
068 O/U
+6
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
0
048 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
LSU
ARK
0
063.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
6FLA
VANDY
0
068 O/U
+31.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
GAS
ARMY
0
040 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
ECU
TEMPLE
0
057.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
NTEXAS
0
063 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
0
043.5 O/U
-7
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
0
052 O/U
+10
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
8BYU
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
MTSU
TROY
0
059.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWA
PSU
0
046.5 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
GAST
SALA
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
CAL
OREGST
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
10WISC
19NWEST
0
044 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
UCLA
11OREG
0
064 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
7CINCY
UCF
0
064.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
046.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
VATECH
PITT
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
UK
1BAMA
0
058 O/U
-30
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ABIL
UVA
0
061.5 O/U
-39.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
TENN
23AUBURN
0
050.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
SC
0
056.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MISSST
13UGA
0
044.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MICH
RUT
0
053.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
21LIB
NCST
0
065 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
053 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
062 O/U
-5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
20USC
UTAH
0
057.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
057 O/U
+14
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2