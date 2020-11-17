|
|
|MIZZOU
|SC
Missouri to face a South Carolina team in transition
South Carolina will play under interim head coach Mike Bobo after this week's firing of Will Muschamp when the Gamecocks host Missouri on Saturday in a game pitting two struggling SEC teams.
Bobo -- hired this season by Muschamp as the offensive coordinator after serving as head coach at Colorado State for five seasons -- met with Gamecocks players and staff on Sunday shortly after Muschamp's firing. The embattled Muschamp was 28-30 overall and 17-22 in SEC games since his hiring in 2016.
"We lost our coach, we lost our leader, and a lot of us coaches lost a friend and a father figure to a lot of those players," Bobo said. "So, it was a tough day. It'll be a tough time going forward.
"My biggest job is morale. Getting these guys ready to play, play for each other and play for South Carolina. We've got an unbelievable staff on both sides of the ball that are good football coaches."
The dismissal of Muschamp comes after South Carolina's third straight loss, a 59-42 setback to Ole Miss last Saturday. The Gamecocks (2-5) have allowed a total of 159 points during their three-game losing streak. The defense gave up 708 yards to Ole Miss.
Missouri (2-3) hits the road again after decisive defeats in both of its away games this season, against Tennessee 35-12 and Florida 41-17.
The Tigers had to postpone last week's home game against Georgia because the roster was short of defensive linemen due to positive COVID-19 tests. The Tigers have not played since their loss to Florida on Oct. 31.
First-year Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz coached Appalachian State to a 20-15 win last season at South Carolina.
Missouri will try to attack South Carolina's beleaguered defense behind developing redshirt freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak.
After settling on Shawn Robinson, a TCU transfer, to start the opener against Alabama, Drinkwitz scrapped that plan the following week at Tennessee and went with Bazelak.
Bazelak is seventh in the league in quarterback rating (143.7) and fifth in completion percentage (69.1), but he has not thrown a touchdown pass since he had four with 406 yards in the Tigers' 45-41 victory against LSU on Oct. 10.
Drinkwitz said Bazelak is gaining more confidence each game.
"Once you get shaky, it's tough to recover, you can't doubt yourself as a player," Drinkwitz said. "If you ever doubt yourself, that's when things are not good. So we try to identify what his strengths are."
South Carolina's offense has been productive behind a strong running game that includes sophomore Kevin Harris, who ran for 243 yards on 25 carries with a school-record five touchdowns in the Ole Miss game. It was the fifth highest rushing performance in school history and the most in a game since 2011.
He leads the SEC with 817 yards on 131 carries, while scoring 13 touchdowns.
Missouri's rushing defense has been stout, ranking 33rd nationally allowing 131.2 yards a game.
--Field Level Media
|
|
|257.2
|AVG PASS YDS
|200.9
|
|
|127.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|169.3
|
|
|384.2
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|370.1
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak
|C. Bazelak
|96/139
|1101
|4
|1
|
S. Robinson
|S. Robinson
|20/29
|185
|1
|0
|
G. McKinniss
|G. McKinniss
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III
|L. Rountree III
|101
|432
|4
|0
|
T. Badie
|T. Badie
|30
|119
|1
|0
|
J. Knox
|J. Knox
|8
|78
|1
|0
|
C. Bazelak
|C. Bazelak
|31
|50
|1
|0
|
E. Young
|E. Young
|1
|5
|0
|0
|
D. Hazelton
|D. Hazelton
|2
|3
|0
|0
|
K. Abrams-Draine
|K. Abrams-Draine
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
D. Downing
|D. Downing
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
K. Chism
|K. Chism
|1
|-15
|0
|0
|
S. Robinson
|S. Robinson
|11
|-39
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Knox
|J. Knox
|22
|236
|0
|0
|
D. Hazelton
|D. Hazelton
|17
|175
|0
|0
|
T. Badie
|T. Badie
|9
|146
|2
|0
|
K. Chism
|K. Chism
|9
|132
|0
|0
|
T. Dove
|T. Dove
|10
|116
|1
|0
|
B. Banister
|B. Banister
|9
|88
|0
|0
|
N. Hea
|N. Hea
|9
|80
|1
|0
|
C. Luper
|C. Luper
|1
|69
|0
|0
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|7
|64
|0
|0
|
D. Gicinto
|D. Gicinto
|4
|52
|0
|0
|
L. Christopherson
|L. Christopherson
|3
|47
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson
|M. Wilson
|2
|45
|1
|0
|
L. Rountree III
|L. Rountree III
|8
|30
|0
|0
|
D. Parker Jr.
|D. Parker Jr.
|4
|11
|0
|0
|
D. Downing
|D. Downing
|1
|7
|0
|0
|
S. Robinson
|S. Robinson
|1
|-12
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ware
|J. Ware
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis
|H. Mevis
|8/10
|0
|11/11
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Hill
|C. Hill
|121/205
|1372
|6
|6
|
R. Hilinski
|R. Hilinski
|4/6
|34
|0
|0
|
S. Smith
|S. Smith
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Doty
|L. Doty
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Harris
|K. Harris
|131
|817
|13
|0
|
D. Fenwick
|D. Fenwick
|49
|290
|0
|0
|
D. Joyner
|D. Joyner
|2
|61
|1
|0
|
Z. White
|Z. White
|11
|53
|0
|0
|
L. Doty
|L. Doty
|5
|18
|0
|0
|
S. Smith
|S. Smith
|5
|8
|0
|0
|
R. Hilinski
|R. Hilinski
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Hill
|C. Hill
|39
|-56
|4
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Smith
|S. Smith
|53
|596
|4
|0
|
N. Muse
|N. Muse
|16
|227
|0
|0
|
X. Legette
|X. Legette
|7
|113
|0
|0
|
K. Mullins
|K. Mullins
|3
|110
|0
|0
|
K. Harris
|K. Harris
|13
|99
|1
|0
|
D. Fenwick
|D. Fenwick
|12
|92
|0
|0
|
J. Vann
|J. Vann
|7
|61
|1
|0
|
J. Brooks
|J. Brooks
|4
|50
|0
|0
|
J. Bell
|J. Bell
|1
|29
|0
|0
|
R. Powers
|R. Powers
|2
|19
|0
|0
|
A. Prentice
|A. Prentice
|2
|13
|0
|0
|
D. Joyner
|D. Joyner
|3
|12
|0
|0
|
Z. White
|Z. White
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|
C. Hill
|C. Hill
|1
|-11
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Horn
|J. Horn
|0-0
|0
|2
|
C. Smith
|C. Smith
|0-0
|0
|1
|
I. Mukuamu
|I. Mukuamu
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. Dickerson
|J. Dickerson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White
|P. White
|8/13
|0
|23/23
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
24
30
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
054.5 O/U
-19.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
0
060 O/U
-1.5
Fri 7:30pm BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
0
051 O/U
-33
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
055.5 O/U
-9.5
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
ILL
NEB
0
059 O/U
-16
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
064 O/U
+35.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
9IND
3OHIOST
0
066.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
SFA
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
068 O/U
+6
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
0
048 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
LSU
ARK
0
063.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
6FLA
VANDY
0
068 O/U
+31.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
GAS
ARMY
0
040 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
ECU
TEMPLE
0
057.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
NTEXAS
0
063 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
0
043.5 O/U
-7
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
0
052 O/U
+10
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
8BYU
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
MTSU
TROY
0
059.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWA
PSU
0
046.5 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
GAST
SALA
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
CAL
OREGST
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
10WISC
19NWEST
0
044 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
UCLA
11OREG
0
064 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
7CINCY
UCF
0
064.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
046.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
VATECH
PITT
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
UK
1BAMA
0
058 O/U
-30
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ABIL
UVA
0
061.5 O/U
-39.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
TENN
23AUBURN
0
050.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
SC
0
056.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MISSST
13UGA
0
044.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MICH
RUT
0
053.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
21LIB
NCST
0
065 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
053 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
062 O/U
-5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
20USC
UTAH
0
057.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
057 O/U
+14
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2