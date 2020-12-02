|
|
|WVU
|IOWAST
No. 9 Iowa State hosts high-stakes matchup vs. WVU
Approaching a first conference championship in 108 years lends itself to reflection.
Big 12-leading Iowa State knows all about that, even though the No. 9 Cyclones have only clinched a share of the conference regular-season title as they yearn to cement their spot in the league championship game.
"Every once in a while, I will think about all the accomplishments," senior wide receiver Landen Akers said. "I think we really came up from nothing and brought this program to be something."
Iowa State sits atop the conference standings at 7-2 overall, 7-1 in the Big 12. A win against visiting West Virginia in Saturday's regular-season finale would assure a spot in the conference championship, but a slip-up could muddle the picture as several other teams play games next week following previous postponements related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several things beyond a Mountaineers victory in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday would need to happen, but even West Virginia (5-3, 4-3) could vault into contention for a top-two conference finish and a spot in the Big 12 championship game later this month.
Make no mistake, that would represent quite a rally for the Mountaineers, who follow their trip to Iowa State by hosting No. 11 Oklahoma, the defending conference champion, next week.
"It's two teams playing as good as anybody in our league to finish up," West Virginia coach Neal Brown said. "The keys for us to win are we're going to have to take care of the football, we've got to establish a run game and stop the run. Down the stretch, those are going to be critical pieces for us."
The Cyclones extended their winning streak to four games with a 23-20 victory at then-No. 17 Texas on Nov. 27. Breece Hall rushed for a go-ahead 3-yard touchdown with 1:25 to play and finished with 91 yards on 20 carries.
While Hall was held under 100 yards for the first time this season, he gained 30 of the team's 69 yards on its final drive. Brown said Hall is "playing as good as any offensive player in our league right now" and recalls his heroics during the Cyclones' 38-14 victory in Morgantown, W.Va., last season -- 26 carries for 137 yards and three touchdowns.
Hall ranks second in the nation with 16 rushing touchdowns and 1,260 yards on the ground, helping the Cyclones to 195.9 rushing yards a game, second in the conference.
Iowa State has limited West Virginia to fewer than 200 yards of total offense in the schools' past two meetings, both Cyclones victories. Defensive lineman Latrell Bankston earned conference defensive player of the week honors after collecting five tackles and two sacks, both career highs, at Texas.
West Virginia has been idle since defeating visiting Texas Christian on Nov. 14 behind 195 rushing yards from Leddie Brown and a pair of touchdown passes from Jarret Doege to T.J. Simmons.
The Mountaineers were set to host Oklahoma on Nov. 28, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns in the Sooners' program.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|285.8
|AVG PASS YDS
|241.2
|
|
|156.9
|AVG RUSH YDS
|195.9
|
|
|442.6
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|437.1
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Doege
|J. Doege
|203/308
|2219
|13
|3
|
A. Kendall
|A. Kendall
|3/6
|43
|0
|0
|
G. Greene
|G. Greene
|3/4
|24
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown
|L. Brown
|165
|897
|9
|0
|
A. Sinkfield
|A. Sinkfield
|75
|321
|3
|0
|
T. Mathis Jr.
|T. Mathis Jr.
|18
|55
|1
|0
|
G. Greene
|G. Greene
|5
|33
|0
|0
|
T. Simmons
|T. Simmons
|2
|16
|0
|0
|
A. Sparrow
|A. Sparrow
|3
|10
|0
|0
|
W. Wright Jr.
|W. Wright Jr.
|2
|4
|0
|0
|
S. James
|S. James
|1
|4
|0
|0
|
L. Dorr
|L. Dorr
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|
J. Doege
|J. Doege
|30
|-73
|2
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Wright Jr.
|W. Wright Jr.
|42
|494
|2
|0
|
B. Ford-Wheaton
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|23
|365
|3
|0
|
T. Simmons
|T. Simmons
|15
|309
|2
|0
|
S. James
|S. James
|29
|273
|2
|0
|
L. Brown
|L. Brown
|27
|184
|2
|0
|
S. Ryan
|S. Ryan
|16
|137
|0
|0
|
R. Smith
|R. Smith
|11
|128
|0
|0
|
M. O'Laughlin
|M. O'Laughlin
|12
|126
|0
|0
|
I. Esdale
|I. Esdale
|7
|73
|0
|0
|
A. Sinkfield
|A. Sinkfield
|9
|55
|0
|0
|
S. Brown
|S. Brown
|5
|50
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings
|A. Jennings
|7
|48
|1
|0
|
G. Malashevich
|G. Malashevich
|1
|30
|0
|0
|
T. Banks
|T. Banks
|3
|21
|1
|0
|
C. Finley
|C. Finley
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
J. Doege
|J. Doege
|1
|-9
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Fields II
|T. Fields II
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Mahone
|S. Mahone
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Stills
|D. Stills
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Tonkery
|D. Tonkery
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Smith
|T. Smith
|0-0
|0
|2
|
N. Fortune
|N. Fortune
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Miller
|D. Miller
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Addae
|A. Addae
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy
|B. Purdy
|176/273
|2025
|14
|6
|
H. Dekkers
|H. Dekkers
|5/7
|118
|1
|0
|
D. Soehner
|D. Soehner
|1/1
|28
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hall
|B. Hall
|200
|1260
|16
|0
|
B. Purdy
|B. Purdy
|64
|272
|3
|0
|
K. Nwangwu
|K. Nwangwu
|40
|206
|3
|0
|
J. Brock
|J. Brock
|10
|27
|0
|0
|
H. Dekkers
|H. Dekkers
|2
|5
|1
|0
|
J. Lang Jr.
|J. Lang Jr.
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson
|X. Hutchinson
|42
|523
|4
|0
|
C. Kolar
|C. Kolar
|31
|417
|4
|0
|
L. Akers
|L. Akers
|15
|226
|0
|0
|
D. Soehner
|D. Soehner
|15
|174
|0
|0
|
C. Allen
|C. Allen
|13
|173
|2
|0
|
S. Shaw Jr.
|S. Shaw Jr.
|16
|154
|1
|0
|
J. Scates
|J. Scates
|6
|134
|2
|0
|
T. Milton
|T. Milton
|10
|92
|0
|0
|
B. Hall
|B. Hall
|15
|88
|1
|0
|
A. Bitter
|A. Bitter
|1
|38
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson
|D. Jackson
|5
|28
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson Jr.
|D. Wilson Jr.
|2
|27
|1
|0
|
J. Brock
|J. Brock
|3
|26
|0
|0
|
E. Dean
|E. Dean
|1
|25
|0
|0
|
J. Lang Jr.
|J. Lang Jr.
|4
|24
|0
|0
|
K. Nwangwu
|K. Nwangwu
|3
|22
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Kyle
|T. Kyle
|0-0
|0
|1
|
L. White IV
|L. White IV
|0-0
|0
|1
|
I. Young
|I. Young
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Rose
|M. Rose
|0-0
|0
|4
|
G. Eisworth II
|G. Eisworth II
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley
|C. Assalley
|11/16
|0
|35/37
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
0
051.5 O/U
-3
Fri 8:30pm ESPN
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
0
059.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
PSU
RUT
0
052.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
TOLEDO
NILL
0
055.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
15OKLAST
TCU
0
051.5 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
0
051 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
WCAR
17UNC
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
062.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 12:00pm FS2
-
MEMP
TULANE
0
063 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
NEB
PURDUE
0
062.5 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ARK
MIZZOU
0
053 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
RICE
21MRSHL
0
044.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
0
066 O/U
-13.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
CMICH
0
062 O/U
+1.5
Sat 2:00pm ESPU
-
BGREEN
AKRON
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
CUSE
2ND
0
051.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
WVU
9IOWAST
0
049 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
6FLA
TENN
0
062.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BC
UVA
0
055 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm
-
19IOWA
ILL
0
051 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
12IND
16WISC
0
044.5 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
STNFRD
22WASH
0
049.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
GATECH
NCST
0
060 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
0
061.5 O/U
+10
Sat 5:30pm ESPU
-
SJST
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
SDGST
0
047.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREG
CAL
0
058.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
0
067 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SC
UK
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
066.5 O/U
+29
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
0
060.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
0
062.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WYO
NMEX
0
052 O/U
+18
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
059 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
UCLA
ARIZST
0
054.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
OREGST
UTAH
0
051.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12.5
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
TROY
SALA
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
24TULSA
NAVY
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
FAU
GAS
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU