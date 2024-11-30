The Big Ten race has come down to Oregon vs. Penn State. For the first time this season, the Ducks and Nittany Lions will clash in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game (Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS). This will be just the fifth meeting all-time between the two teams and the first since 1995 when Penn State beat Oregon in the Rose Bowl to cap a 12-0 season.

In one sense, this game is for College Football Playoff seeding, as both teams are likely in regardless of the result inside Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday in Indianapolis. While that's a heck of a safety net, Oregon and Penn State go into Tuesday's penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings at Nos. 1 and 4, respectively.

Penn State's only blemish on its record a 7-point loss against Ohio State at home. Ohio State's Week 14 loss against Michigan opened the door for Penn State to re-enter the title game conversation, and the Nittany Lions pounced on the opportunity with a 44-7 rout of Maryland.

Given Oregon and Penn State's résumés thus far, it could be a thrilling Big Ten Championship Game with plenty on the line!

What to know about Oregon

Dan Lanning has carried on what Mario Cristobal started -- which is loading up on brawn and speed to make Oregon resemble an elite SEC team.

The Ducks may be better than everyone at those two aspects, however. Oregon has been No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll since Oct. 20. The pinnacle of the season, to date, is squeaking out a 32-31 game over Ohio State in Eugene that absolutely lived up to the hype.

The Ducks are led by QB Dillon Gabriel, who is within throwing distance of the FBS career passing mark depending on how far Oregon advances in the postseason. Gabriel will make his FBS career record 62nd start against Ohio State.

If you're looking for edges, this will be Oregon's 10th straight week of football. The Ducks have been resilient so far, combining a controlled passing game and a punishing running attack with a smothering defense.

That defense is led by linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, who is having an All-American season. The younger brother of DJ Uiagalelei has 8.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss, while his breakout game may have come in the Ohio State win. In that win, he had a then-career high five tackles and a sack of Howard on the Buckeyes' final drive.

Lanning is a national coach of the year candidate having assembled the nation's only undefeated team. Instead of adapting to the Big Ten in their first season as a league member, the Ducks have ruled it. Now, can they cap it with a conference title?

What to know About Penn State

For the first time in eight years, and the second time under coach James Franklin, Penn State is making its way back to Indianapolis. Good news, Nittany Lions: You're 1-0 in your Big Ten Championship Game appearances under Franklin, and you also avoid playing either Ohio State or Michigan with a title on the line.

Penn State's defense has been predictably excellent this season. The Nittany Lions entered Week 14 ranked third in the Big Ten in total defense (273.4 yards per game) and second in scoring defense (14.6 points per game). Abdul Carter, who dons Penn State's all-important No. 11, has put together an All-Big Ten campaign with 10 sacks on the year.

But the real story has been Penn State's offensive revitalization. Franklin made a splash in the offseason by going out and hiring offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki from Kansas, and he has solidified his status as one of the most innovative minds in the sport.

Former five-star quarterback Drew Allar is playing the best football of his career under Kotelnicki. Allar finished the regular season with a 71.6% completion percentage and 2,668 yards passing, which are career highs, and 18 touchdowns through the air. The Nittany Lions also have the Big Ten's top rushing rushing attack behind the stellar running back duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

And then there's tight end Tyler Warren, who has been a revelation for a Penn State pass game that sorely lacked in playmakers entering the year. Kotelnicki has unlocked Warren's abilities as a multi-dimensional threat; the senior has lined up at tight end, quarterback, fullback, running back, wide receiver and even offensive line this season.

He's the clear focal point of Penn State's offense, with a team-high 81 catches for 978 yards and six touchdowns, and the Nittany Lions are likely to go as he does through the postseason.