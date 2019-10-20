AP Top 25 poll: Ohio State jumps Clemson for No. 3 spot in college football rankings
Ohio State and Clemson switched spots in a top-five shakeup among other big Week 9 changes
It was a weekend of shakeup for the Big Ten in the college football rankings. Wisconsin's loss has become Penn State's gain in the top-10 as the Nittany Lions moved up following their win against Michigan on Saturday night, and Ohio State made a move towards No. 1 after blowing out Northwestern. It jumped Clemson to enter the top three.
The Badgers' loss at Illinois was the most stunning result of the season and an early candidate for upset of the year. It was Wisconsin's first loss of the season after an impressive 6-0 start that was highlighted by four shutout wins, and it resulted in the Badgers falling from No. 6 to No. 13 in the new AP Top 25. Penn State moved up to No. 6, unable to break the top five after all five were impressive in victory over the weekend.
Alabama remains No. 1 as Tide fans turn their concern to the status of Tua Tagovailoa and his recovery from a high-ankle sprain. It is followed by LSU at No. 2 and then a top-five shakeup with Ohio State jumping Clemson for the No. 3 spot. The Tigers check in at No. 4 ahead of Oklahoma, which is steady at No. 5.
Check out the full AP Top 25 below:
- Alabama
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Penn State
- Florida
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- Baylor
- Texas
- SMU
- Minnesota
- Cincinnati
- Michigan
- Iowa
- Appalachian State
- Boise State
- Iowa State
- Arizona State
- Wake Forest
Dropped out: Missouri (22), Washington (25)
Others receiving votes: Memphis 87, Virginia 29, San Diego State 17, Pittsburgh 17, Washington 15, Navy 9, Texas A&M 6, Missouri 4, UCF 3, USC 3, Louisiana Tech 2, Tulane 1
