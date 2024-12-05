BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff has had one of the most unique stories of the college football season. Retzlaff is one of three Jewish students at BYU, a Mormon university, and he happens to be the first Jewish starting quarterback in school history. Now, Retzlaff is embracing that identity in a new NIL deal with Jewish food company Manischewitz.

Retzlaff, a former three-star recruit out of Corona, Calif., has taken the Big 12 by storm this season. Retzlaff has completed 57.9% of his passes for 2,796 yards and 20 touchdowns while leading the Cougars to a 10-2 record.

With every win BYU has picked up, the national spotlight on Retlzaff has only grown, and that inspired Manischewitz to partner with the Jewish signal caller. The company announced the deal on Thursday, and it includes special edition Retzlaff Matzo boxes and Retzlaff sharing his personal experiences with Manischewitz on social media.

"Manischewitz has always been part of my life," Retzlaff said in a statement. "I grew up with matzo with peanut butter as my favorite snack, and every Passover, my family and I made matzo pizza together. At Chanukah time our tradition was making potato latkes. Now, at BYU, I'm able to share these traditions with my teammates. This partnership is about more than football -- it's about creating connections and celebrating Jewish pride in ways I never expected."

Those hoping to get their hands on a Retzlaff matzah box won't be able to find them in stores. Fans will have to win giveaways in order to land the limited edition collector's item.

It's clear that this NIL deal will keep Retzlaff well fed. That's good because Retzlaff will be back in a BYU uniform for the 2025 season as he tries to lead the Cougars to a Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff berth.