Miami quarterback Cam Ward tossed his 30th touchdown of the season Saturday against Georgia Tech, breaking his school's single-season passing touchdowns record and becoming the first FBS quarterback to throw for at least 30 touchdowns in the process. His 74-yard strike to tight end Elijah Arroyo on Miami's first offensive drive of the game drew the Hurricanes even with the Yellow Jackets at 7-7.

Ward passed former Miami quarterback Steve Walsh, who had 29 passing touchdowns and earned consensus All-American honors in 1988.

Ward, a former Incarnate Word star and Washington State transfer, has emerged as a favorite for the Heisman Trophy while helming Miami's 9-0 start to the season. Entering Saturday's game, he was second in the nation in yards passing (3,146) and first in touchdowns (29) -- a lead that he padded early in the first quarter against the Yellow Jackets. Ward (+160) is currently the betting favorite to claim the Heisman in December, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

He also has a passer rating of 175.1, which is fourth among quarterbacks with at least 100 completions on the year. On of Ward's favorite targets, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, made history of his own later in the first quarter.

He hauled in a 21-yard pass from the Ward and, the 183rd catch of his career, which passed Mike Harley Jr. to break Miami's career receptions record. Restrepo is also Miami's career receiving yards leader (2,573) and had 51 catches for 856 yards and nine touchdowns entering Week 11.