Head coach Deion Sanders and the No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes (8-3, 6-2) return to Folsom Field for their final home game of the 2024 season when they take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-8, 0-8) on Friday. The Buffs saw their Big 12 Championship Game hopes take a massive hit when they were defeated by Kansas 37-21 in their last game. There is still potential for Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter to win the conference and reach the College football Playoff, but they will need a lot of things to break in their favor. Oklahoma State saw its 18-year streak of making a bowl game come to an end this season.

Kickoff in Boulder, Colo., is at noon ET. The Buffs are 16.5-point favorites in the latest Colorado vs. Oklahoma State odds, and the over/under is 65 points.

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State spread: Colorado -16.5

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 65 points

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State money line: Colorado -752, Oklahoma State +524

Why Oklahoma State can cover

The Cowboys are facing a Colorado team that is dealing with adversity for the first time in about two months. The Buffs were physically dominated in their loss to Kansas last weekend, and their CFP hopes were all but squashed in the loss. CU allowed the Jayhawks to rush for 331 yards, and laid out a blueprint for the Cowboys in how to slow down Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado passing attack.

Despite their struggles in Big 12 play, the Cowboys have been effective on the offensive side of the ball this season. Running back Ollie Gordon II entered the season with Heisman Trophy aspirations, but hasn't had the same type of success he had a year ago. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior has still rushed for 870 yards and 13 touchdowns on 186 carries. See which team to pick here.

Why Colorado can cover

The Big 12 Championship Game and the College Football Playoff may be a longshot at this point, but the Buffs still have plenty to play for on Friday. With a win on Friday and a win in their bowl game, CU can reach double-digit victories in year two under Coach Prime. A strong finish will set the Buffs up nicely heading into recruiting season.

The Buffs will also have the two best players on the field on Friday in quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, and two-way star Hunter, the heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Sanders enters the regular season finale with 3,488 passing yards, 30 touchdown passes, seven interceptions, and four rushing touchdowns. Hunter has 82 catches for 1,036 yards and 12 total touchdowns. On defense, Hunter has totaled 30 tackles, nine pass breakups, three interceptions and one forced fumble. See which team to pick here.

