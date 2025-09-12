College football takes center stage on Friday, the ideal time to use the latest DraftKings promo code offering new users $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. There are three games between FBS teams on the Friday college football schedule, including two Big 12 matchups. Houston vs. Colorado kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and Arizona vs. Kansas State begins at 9 p.m. ET. Click here to get the upgraded DraftKings promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

For Friday's college football games, there's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all of the required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

Regardless of whether your bet wins, DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday college football betting preview

Deion Sanders disputed a report that Ryan Staub would start for the Buffaloes when they visit the Houston Cougars on Friday, but Staub certainly looked the most efficient of the three quarterbacks that played in a 31-7 win over Delaware last week. Regardless, Houston is the 4-point favorite at home in the latest DraftKings college football odds while the over/under is 45 points.

In the second Big 12 matchup of the night, Kansas State is favored by 1.5 on the road over Arizona with the over/under at 54 points. It will be a great quarterback matchup with Avery Johnson in his second year as the Kansas State starter and Noah Fifita in his third year at the helm for Arizona. There's also UCLA vs. New Mexico at 10 p.m. ET and the Bruins are 15-point home favorites with the total at 52.5 points. You can bet on any of those college football betting options and get $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off on NFL Sunday ticket as a new user.

Week 2 NFL betting preview

In NFL betting for the rest of the week, one of the biggest matchups on the schedule will be a rematch of Super Bowl 59. Chiefs vs. Eagles kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and Philadelphia is a 1-point favorite on the road while the over/under is 47. There are also dozens of NFL player props already available for play, including Travis Kelce to score an anytime touchdown (+130) and Saquon Barkley over/under 87.5 rushing yards.

Monday Night Football will feature a double-header this week, with Texans vs. Buccaneers kicking off at 7 p.m. ET and then Raiders vs. Chargers at 10 p.m. ET. Houston is favored by 2.5 on the road with the over/under at 42.5 in the latest Week 2 NFL odds while Los Angeles is favored by 3.5 on the road with the over/under at 46.5 in the late game. Bet on Week 2 NFL action today and take advantage of $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off on NFL Sunday ticket as a new user.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.