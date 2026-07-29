Ex-LSU star Demetrius Byrd arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Former LSU standout Demetrius Byrd was arrested and charged this week with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an incident on a Miami Beach bus that involved a knife and verbal threat, according to an arrest report.

According to the arrest report, the dispute escalated when Byrd allegedly removed a silver multi-tool from his pocket, opened a blade, and asked the victim, "Who wants to die?" while walking toward him. The victim told authorities he tried unsuccessfully to de-escalate the situation by talking to Byrd.

Byrd was granted a $5,000 bond during his hearing, but is required to appear before a judge due to an outstanding warrant in a separate domestic violence case.

Byrd Byrd, 40, previously attended Miami Central Senior High School, where he led Miami-Dade County in receiving yards. He was an impact player on LSU's 2007 BCS national championship team, catching a game-winning 22-yard touchdown catch from Matt Flynn with one second left on the clock to beat Auburn. He finished his LSU career with 72 catches for 1,134 yards and 11 scores.

Shortly before the 2009 NFL Draft, Byrd suffered an injury in a serious car accident. He was still drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the seventh round, but spent his only pro season on the non-football injury list before his 2010 release.