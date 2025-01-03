Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke finished top 10 in the Heisman Trophy voting and led the Hoosiers to their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history in 2024. He played well enough to work his way enter the 2025 NFL Draft conversation, where many projections have him as a potential Day 3 pick.

And he did it all after re-tearing his right ACL in August, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pelissero notes that Rourke will have "ACL revision surgery" next week ahead of the NFL Draft process.

Rourke, who first suffered an ACL injury in 2022 and missed the last three games of the season while starring at Ohio, did sport a bulky brace on his right knee for a majority of the year. Rourke did miss Indiana's Oct. 26 win against Washington after suffering a thumb injury that required surgery, but he was able to return on Nov. 2 and led Indiana to a 47-10 win against Michigan State.

Despite the missed time, Rourke still finished third in the Big Ten with 29 touchdowns passing (to just five interceptions) and fourth with 3,042 yards through the air. His 176.0 passer rating in 2024 was second among Big Ten quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts.

Rourke transferred to Indiana in 2024 to join first-year coach Curt Cignetti after spending five seasons at Ohio. In his time with the Bobcats, Rourke started 33 games and amassed 8,479 all-purpose yards while accounting for 61 total touchdowns.