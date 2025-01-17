The Sun Belt issued a $100,000 fine to Marshall after the program opted out of last month's Independence Bowl against Army, citing an exodus of players via the transfer portal.

"While the conference acknowledges the medical model and best practice guidance adhered to by Marshall, as well as their fundamental concern for the health and safety of the remaining eligible student-athletes to compete in a safe and viable manner, the nature and timing of this decision was detrimental to the Sun Belt Conference and its membership, to Army, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, the American Athletic Conference and ESPN," the conference said in a statement.

Louisiana Tech was tabbed as Marshall's replacement based on the NCAA's APR score. The Black Knights defeated the Bulldogs 27-6 behind three rushing touchdowns from quarterback Bryson Daily to finish the season 12-2.

Marshall ended its season with a 10-3 record and defeated Louisiana 31-1 in the Sun Belt title game. Shortly after the Thundering Herd's season ended, coach Charles Huff departed the program to take the Southern Miss job.