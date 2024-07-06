A coveted linebacker from the Class of 2025 will make his college commitment live Saturday at noon ET on 247Sports, when Riley Pettijohn announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State and USC. Pettijohn is considered a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is the No. 58 overall prospect in the Top247 Rankings. You can watch Pettijohn's commitment live in the video player below.

Texas held a Crystal Ball prediction to land Pettijohn as of Friday, but Ohio State has been making a late push to add Pettijohn to its 2025 class. The McKinney, Texas, product comes from a strong football pedigree. His father, Duke Pettijohn, starred on the defensive line for Syracuse from 1997-2000.

In addition to starring on the football field, Riley Pettijohn has excelled in track, posting a 10.7 second 100-meter dash time as a junior. That speed translates well to the football field, where Pettijohn posted 125 tackles in 2023.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks described Pettijohn as an "athletic volume tackler who can fit multiple off-ball linebacker roles in varying schemes." Pettijohn is considered the nation's No. 5 linebacker prospect by 247Sports and is ranked the No. 10 overall prospect from the state of Texas.