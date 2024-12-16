The Pop-Tarts Bowl has added a new exciting feature to its trophy: a working toaster.

The announcement was made through a video on social media, which actually showed real Pop-Tarts being toasted. GE Appliances was credited for making this happen.

The 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl will feature a matchup between No. 18 Iowa State and No. 13 Miami on Dec. 28 in Orlando, Florida.

This unique piece of hardware, officially named the Charles H. Rohe trophy, has a three-tiered platform with a football on top. The football has two slots that perfectly fit two Pop-Tarts.

While this was a fun twist, it is actually not the most unique thing we have seen featured in this bowl. Last year they introduced an edible mascot. After Kansas State beat NC State, the mascot that had been dancing around all game said goodbye to fans as it went down inside a toaster-like opening. Soon after, a giant Pop-Tart came out at the bottom for the Kansas State players to enjoy.

It might sound a little terrifying to hear the mascot will be eaten at the end of a game, but not only is that continuing this year, it is multiplying.

The winner between Iowa State and Miami get to choose from three different flavored mascots. The options will be Hot Fudge Sundae, Wild Berry and Cinnamon Roll. These will be too big for the trophy toaster, but still a very fun experience.