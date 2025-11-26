Nebraska is again wondering about the future of its starting quarterback Dylan Raiola.

The Huskers held on to Raiola last offseason after his camp had informal conversations with other programs about potentially entering the transfer portal. There is a sense in Lincoln that this offseason may be different as Nebraska is bracing for Raiola to explore leaving, sources tell CBS Sports. Raiola has not played since Nov. 1 after breaking his fibula. His younger brother, Dayton Raiola, decommitted from Nebraska's 2026 class last week -- sending the rumor mill into action.

Dominic Raiola, father of Dylan and Dayton and a former All-American at Nebraska, declined to comment when reached about this story and Dylan's future.

Dylan, a former five-star recruit and one of the program's biggest signing splashes in its history, made about $3.5 million this season. He is Nebraska's highest-paid player; that intake also puts him near the top of all college football players.

Any transfer decision would not be about money -- Nebraska is expected to increase its total NIL/rev-share payout next season, sources say, and will spend heavily in the coming weeks to keep vital roster pieces intact this offseason -- and would instead, for both parties, offer a blank slate as Raiola enters his potential final year of college football with the NFL Draft and a potential College Football Playoff appearance on his mind. Raiola threw for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns against six interceptions in most of 10 games in 2025

Many dominoes remain in the 2026 transfer portal quarterback market, and there's no guarantee Dylan would choose to leave or even find a better spot elsewhere. A fractured fibula would not imperil Raiola's chances of beginning the 2026 season on time. Last offseason, Carson Beck transferred from Georgia to Miami and warranted a nearly $4 million pricetag despite a torn UCL in his throwing elbow.

November and December is a common time for contract leverage in this era of college athletics. Players are being shopped across the country. But the Raiola situation is considered tenuous after Dayton's decision to open his recruitment and with the knowledge that Raiola's camp mulled transferring last season.

In an interview earlier this year, Dominic denied that Dylan ever gave any real consideration to leaving the program last winter. But there were trial balloons sent out -- and coach Matt Rhule did sit down with his then-freshman quarterback in the days leading up to the portal's opening to make sure they were on the same page.

"I just had one authentic and long conversation with Dylan, and he made the decision," Rhule told CBS Sports in September. "Then I said, 'OK, let's go out and get the players you want and that I want (in order) to be the team we want to be moving forward.'"

Nebraska indeed went heavy in the portal in the 2025 cycle after confirming Raiola's return, adding multiple four-star prospects at key positions such as wide receiver, offensive line and EDGE.

Nebraska began the season 6-2 (including a close home loss to now-No. 16 Michigan) before Raiola went down against USC on Nov. 1 in an eventual 21-17 loss. The Huskers are 1-1 since his injury and are coming off a blowout loss at Penn State. Nebraska, which will be bowl-bound for the second consecutive year, wraps up the regular season Friday against Iowa (12 p.m. ET, CBS).

The Huskers are bullish on the future of their quarterback room. The early returns on freshman quarterback TJ Lateef, who started in Raiola's absence, are strong. He's thrown for 653 yards, 4 touchdowns, no interceptions and is completing 70.4% of his passes. Nebraska also has a verbal commitment from its top target in the 2027 class, Trae Taylor, the No. 35 overall prospect in the country.

The college football transfer portal does not officially open until Jan. 2, but that will not slow news of expected entries and back-room negotiations across the country. They have already started and will only pick up once most teams conclude their season this weekend.

