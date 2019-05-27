Walker started at first base and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Giants.

Walker was given a one-day break Saturday when recent callup Kevin Cron got the start. Manager Torey Lovullo said he went with Walker on Sunday because he's "still our first baseman," Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. That may be the case, but the fact remains Walker is 8-for-61 (.131) with two RBI over the last 17 games. That's has many RBI as Cron had in his one start Saturday.