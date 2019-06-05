Astros' Jose Altuve: Takes batting practice

Altuve (hamstring) fielded grounders and participated in batting practice for the second consecutive day Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Altuve was pulled from his rehab assignment last week with right leg fatigue, so his quick return to baseball activities is a positive sign for his progression. The 29-year-old did some running Monday and will do so again Wednesday while he rebuilds the strength in his lower half. Manager A.J. Hinch was unsure whether Altuve would likely be available for Houston's upcoming homestand, which runs June 7-16.