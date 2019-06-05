Davis is not in the lineup Wednesday against San Francisco.

Davis had been starting frequently in left field recently. With Jeff McNeil returning from a hamstring injury Tuesday and Robinson Cano returning from a quadriceps injury Wednesday, the Mets' lineup is now suddenly much more crowded, and Davis could see his role reduced as a result. McNeil starts in left field Wednesday, with Todd Frazier starting at Davis' other position (third base).

