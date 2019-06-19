Diaz went 2-for-4 with a double against the Tigers on Tuesday.

He's hitting .330 with one homer and 16 RBI in 100 at-bats since May 16. While it's possible that Francisco Cervelli (concussion) returns in a couple weeks and take away some of Diaz's playing time, Cervelli is unlikely to re-sign with Pittsburgh when he becomes a free agent following season's end. Diaz has compiled only 10 extra-base hits (nine doubles, one homer) in 146 plate appearances, but look for the power numbers to increase, as he belted 10 homers in 277 plate appearances a year ago.

More News
Our Latest Stories