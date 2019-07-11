Rangers' Kyle Bird: Back in big leagues
Bird was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Bird has appeared in six games for the Rangers this season, allowing five runs in 6.2 innings while struggling to a 5:10 K:BB. He owns a far better 1.57 ERA and a 28:9 K:BB in 23 innings for Nashville.
