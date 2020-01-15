Rangers' Kyle Bird: Designated for assignment
Bird was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Wednesday.
Bird made his big-league debut last season, struggling to a7.82 ERA and a 10:15 K:BB in 12.2 innings. He recorded a far stronger 2.86 ERA in 34.2 frames for Triple-A Nashville. Robinson Chirinos' signing was made official in a corresponding move.
