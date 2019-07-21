Reds' Nick Senzel: Available off bench

Senzel (hamstring) is available off the bench Sunday against the Cardinals, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Senzel remains out of the starting lineup Sunday but will be available off the bench for the second consecutive contest. Manager David Bell indicated that he was playing it safe by not starting Senzel, meaning he could be close to a return to the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories