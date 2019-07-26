Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Homers in win
Leon launched a two-run home run his only at-bat during Thursday's victory over the Yankees.
Pinch hitting for Mookie Betts, Leon launched his fourth homer of the season, this time a two-run blast off Austin Romine in the eighth inning. The 30-year-old, who serves as the backup catcher to Christian Vazquez, is hitting .207/.273/.328 with four home runs, 15 RBI and 10 runs scored over 116 limited plate appearances this season.
