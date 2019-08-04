Astros' Jose Altuve: Goes yard again

Altuve went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 9-0 win over the Mariners.

The second baseman has been on a tear since the All-Star break, hitting .404 (36-for-89) with eight homers, 20 RBI and 21 runs in his last 21 games. The hot streak has boosted Altuve's OPS on the year to .907, and with 18 homers through 76 games he's on pace to top his career high of 24 despite having missed over a month of the season with a hamstring strain.