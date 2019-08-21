Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Gets day off
Walker is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.
Walker has started nine of the past 10 games, slashing .216/.275/.378 with two home runs during that stretch. Jake Lamb is covering first base in his stead Wednesday.
