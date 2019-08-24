Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Knocks in two

Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 11-0 blanking of the Padres.

Bogaerts padded his RBI total to 96, putting him on track for a second consecutive 100-RBI season. The 26-year-old also has 27 home runs, giving him a legitimate shot for the first 30-homer season of his career.