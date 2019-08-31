Reds' Nick Senzel: Dealing with illness

Senzel is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals due to an illness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel apparently would have been scratched from Friday's lineup had the game not been postponed. Manager David Bell said the rookie may rejoin the lineup for the second half of Saturday's twin bill. Phillip Ervin is manning center field in his place for Game 1.