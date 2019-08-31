Beaty is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Beaty had two hits in five trips to the plate Friday, raising his line for the month of August to .317/.411/.524. He seems to have secured the primary job at first base and has hit as high as second in the order in recent days, but he will still sit against most lefties. Jedd Gyorko gets the nod Saturday against Robbie Ray.