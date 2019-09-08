Reds' Nick Senzel: Still sitting Sunday

Senzel (shoulder) remains out of the lineup Sunday against Arizona.

A sore shoulder will Senzel sidelined for the fifth straight game. He's appeared off the bench in each of the last three contests, though, so there's a chance he could be ready to go Tuesday in Seattle following Monday's scheduled off day. Brian O'Grady starts in center field in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories