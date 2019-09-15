Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Goes deep twice

Suarez went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo homers and a walk in a victory over Arizona on Sunday.

Suarez took Arizona starter Zac Gallen deep to center field in the fourth and sixth innings to account for the decisive margin of victory. The pair of long balls brought Suarez into a tie for first in the majors with 47 homers this season, 29 of which have come since the All-Star break. The 28-year-old has been especially productive in September, hitting .386 (17-for-44) with eight roundtrippers and 15 RBI in 44 at-bats.