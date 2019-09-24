Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 9-7 loss to the Cardinals.

Ahmed led off the ninth inning with his 19th homer, trying to ignite a rally to stave off elimination from postseason contention. Alas, the Diamondbacks could not complete the comeback, and their postseason hopes were dashed. Since his return from a finger injury four games ago, Ahmed is 5-for-15 with three extra-base hits.

