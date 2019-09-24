Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Back in action

Torres (hamstring) is starting at second base and hitting third Tuesday against the Rays, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Torres has been cleared to rejoin the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against Tampa Bay after missing a pair of games over the weekend. The second baseman, who is hitting .271 with five home runs and an .890 OPS through 15 games this month, will face Yonny Chirinos in his first game back.