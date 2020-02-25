Astros' Jose Altuve: Makes spring debut
Altuve batted second and went 1-for-2, was hit by a pitch and knocked in a run during Monday's spring game against the Tigers.
Altuve took a pitch off the foot in the fifth inning and was replaced by a pinch-runner, but there was no indication that the HBP did any damage. The entire starting infield made its debut Monday with Altuve hitting ahead of third baseman Alex Bregman, shortstop Carlos Correa and first baseman Yuli Gurriel in the order. The 29-year-old is still one of the best at his position and established a new career high with 31 home runs in 2019. That added power is helpful, but fantasy owners would like to see the old Altuve that stole bases at a healthy clip. He swiped just six bags (11 attempts), his first single-digit season in the category since 2011.
