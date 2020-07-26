Senzel is not in Sunday's lineup against the Tigers.
Shogo Akiyama starts in center field while Jesse Winker starts in left field and Josh VanMeter gets the start at designated hitter. Senzel is 0-for-7 with a run, a walk, a stolen base and a strikeout through two games.
