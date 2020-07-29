site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 745949-reds-nick-senzel-back-in-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Nick Senzel: Back in lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Senzel will bat seventh and play center field Wednesday against the Cubs.
Senzel missed the last three games with what was ultimately determined to be a non-COVID illness. He's still looking for his first hit of the year after going 0-for-7 in his first two games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.