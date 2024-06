Trejo cleared waivers Saturday and elected to become a free agent.

Trejo was jettisoned from the 40-man roster Friday to make room for Aaron Schunk, and he'll now look for another opportunity elsewhere after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 28-year-old has slashed just .143/.182/.143 in 67 plate appearances this season, and any offer he receives from another organization would almost certainly come in the form of a minor-league deal.