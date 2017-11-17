Angel Nesbitt: Suspended for 50 games
Nesbitt was suspended 50 games after testing positive for the stimulant Heptaminol, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Following this announcement, it seems likely that Nesbitt will remain a free agent for a while longer, as the soon-to-be 27-year-old will spend almost a third of the 2018 season on the shelf. During this past year, he only appeared in 11 professional games -- all coming in the minors -- and sported a 6.08 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 13.1 innings.
