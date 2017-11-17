Nesbitt was suspended 50 games after testing positive for the stimulant Heptaminol, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Following this announcement, it seems likely that Nesbitt will remain a free agent for a while longer, as the soon-to-be 27-year-old will spend almost a third of the 2018 season on the shelf. During this past year, he only appeared in 11 professional games -- all coming in the minors -- and sported a 6.08 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 13.1 innings.