Wantz (1-0) was credited with the win against the Mariners on Sunday, pitching a perfect inning during which he struck out two batters.

Angels starter Kenny Rosenberg went 4.2 scoreless frames, falling just shy of qualifying for the win. The victory instead went to Wantz, who pitched a clean sixth inning that included two strikeouts. This was the right-hander's first win of the season and just the second of his big-league career. He's posted a 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB across 13.1 innings with Los Angeles this season.