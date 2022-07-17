Marsh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Dodgers.
For the second straight game, Marsh was the only thing standing between the Dodgers and a shutout win. The 24-year-old accounted for both of the Angels' runs against the local rivals during this weekend's two-game set. Marsh is up to nine homers, 36 RBI, 32 runs scored, seven stolen bases and a .225/.278/.352 slash line through 294 plate appearances. Assuming Mike Trout (back) is good to go after the All-Star break, Marsh could see his role reduced to the strong side of a platoon in left field.