Marsh went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Royals.

The 24-year-old flashed his speed, stealing his eighth base of the year in the fifth inning before leading off the seventh with a three-bagger. Marsh has struggled for the most part in July, slashing .185/.254/.352 with a 44.1 percent strikeout rate through 19 games, but with Mike Trout (back) on the shelf and the Angels likely to be sellers at the trade deadline, his spot in the starting lineup seems secure.