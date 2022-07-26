site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Brandon Marsh: Held out Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Marsh is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Marsh started the last nine games the Angels played, but he will get a mental break after going just 5-for-27 (.185) over that span. Magneuris Sierra will take Marsh's place in the Angels' outfield.
