Marsh went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Mets.

He was the only Angel to have any real success against New York pitching, as aside from Marsh's pair of homers, the other seven Los Angeles hits on the night all went for singles. The 24-year-old snapped a 27-game homer drought with the performance, and on the season Marsh is slashing .256/.302/.386 with six long balls, three steals, 21 runs and 30 RBI through 52 contests.