Marsh went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-1 loss to the Dodgers.
Marsh allowed the Angels to avoid a shutout, taking Dodgers reliever Reyes Moronta deep in the ninth inning. Marsh's homer was the Angels' second hit of the game after Clayton Kershaw allowed only one hit in eight innings. Through 12 contests in July, Marsh has gone 6-for-35 (.171), so he could be at risk of losing playing time to Jo Adell once Mike Trout (back) is ready to rejoin the starting nine. For the season, Marsh is slashing .224/.279/.342 with seven long balls, 34 RBI, 30 runs scored and seven stolen bases in 82 games.