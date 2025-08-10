Teodosio (head) will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Tigers.

After exiting the series opener Friday in the third inning when he hit his head on the field while making a play in the outfield, Teodosio was held out of action for Saturday's 7-4 win. Fortunately for Teodosio, he passed all concussion testing, so he's been given the green light to take back his usual spot in the starting nine for the series finale. Through his first six games in the majors this season, Teodosio has gone 5-for-14 with three stolen bases and has drawn raves for his defense.