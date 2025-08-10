Angels' Bryce Teodosio: Back in action Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Teodosio (head) will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Tigers.
After exiting the series opener Friday in the third inning when he hit his head on the field while making a play in the outfield, Teodosio was held out of action for Saturday's 7-4 win. Fortunately for Teodosio, he passed all concussion testing, so he's been given the green light to take back his usual spot in the starting nine for the series finale. Through his first six games in the majors this season, Teodosio has gone 5-for-14 with three stolen bases and has drawn raves for his defense.
More News
-
Angels' Bryce Teodosio: Not playing Saturday•
-
Angels' Bryce Teodosio: Exits with injury•
-
Angels' Bryce Teodosio: Raps three hits in win•
-
Angels' Bryce Teodosio: Selected from Salt Lake•
-
Angels' Bryce Teodosio: Sent packing from big-league camp•
-
Angels' Bryce Teodosio: Returns to Halos on MiLB deal•