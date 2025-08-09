Teodosio (head) is absent from the starting lineup against Detroit on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Teodosio injured his head after colliding against the outfield wall while making a catch in the third inning of Friday's game. He'll sit for Saturday's game and will look to return for Sunday's series finale. Taylor Ward, Jo Adell and Gustavo Campero will start in the outfield from left to right for the Halos.